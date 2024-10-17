Thursday, October 17, 2024
Meet the Candidates: State House District 57

Aside from the contentious presidential race, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for numerous federal, state and local candidates. Also on the ballot are proposed tax rate increases for Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD to address budget shortfalls.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Incumbents are marked with (i). Below is each candidate’s Mission Statement.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1 at 54 locations around the county. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

In the race for the Texas House of Representatives seat for District 57, Democrat Collin Johnson and Libertarian Darren Hamilton are challenging incumbent Republican Richard Hayes’ reelection bid.

Texas House of Representatives, District 57 (2-year-term)

REPUBLICAN

Richard Hayes

Richard Hayes, 71 (i)

As your State Representative, I’m proud of the conservative victories from the 88th Legislative Session. We passed HB 900, The READER ACT, removing sexually explicit books from schools; SB 12, banning Drag Queen performances for minors; SB 15, Save Women’s Sports Act, ensuring collegiate athletes compete according to their biological sex. We also restored penalties for voter fraud, provided a long-overdue COLA for Texas Retired Teachers, and delivered $18.1 billion in property tax relief, a critical step in easing the burden on Texas families. As we approach the 89th Session, I ask for your continued support as we fight to protect our values and ensure a prosperous future for Texas.

facebook.com/richardhayes4texashouse

DEMOCRAT

Collin Johnson, 24

As a passionate advocate for economic development and small business growth, I am committed to addressing the unique challenges facing our North Texas community. By championing practical solutions that empower local businesses and enhance public education, we can create real opportunities for all Texans. Together, we will tackle issues like affordable housing, access to quality healthcare, and workforce development. Let’s unite to drive innovation and foster a thriving economy that benefits every family. A brighter future for our district starts with a leader who listens, collaborates, and acts—because our potential is limitless when we rise together.

facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556124658827

LIBERTARIAN

Darren Hamilton, 59

Of the few priority items I would like to accomplish, the first is to reduce the government’s interference in your lives and empower each Texan to make their own choices without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles. My main focus will be on cutting unnecessary regulations and lowering taxes, allowing people to keep more of their hard-earned money and make their own choices about their lives. I will also prioritize criminal justice reform to ensure that non-violent offenses are decriminalized, fostering a more just and equitable society. In a time when many feel disillusioned by conventional politics, I stand ready to offer a refreshing alternative grounded in true Libertarian ideals.

hamiltonfortexas.com

