MonkeyMoto: Where riders go for what riders want and what riders need

If you love motorcycles but only need to run in and grab a few accessories for your next ride before quickly getting back out on the road, you can visit any North Texas cycle shop and be satisfied. But if you want a next-level experience and to be around people who know and love motorcycles as much as you do, consider checking out MonkeyMoto.

Kevin Martin opened MonkeyMoto in Argyle seven years ago. He has watched his 12,000-square-foot dealership develop a cult-like following among motorcycle enthusiasts as close as a mile down the road to as far away as Juneau, Alaska, and all points in between.

From high-end brands such as MV Agusta to more affordable options and the best service, parts, and accessories, MonkeyMoto has it.

“We have an amazing local following in Argyle, which is why we are as connected as we are to this community. That said, I might show up on a Saturday, and someone will drive four hours to look at the bikes. We cater to everyone, and between the eight of us, we have 100 years of experience with motorcycles. The more you like motorcycles, the more you’ll like coming to MonkeyMoto.”

MonkeyMoto is the No. 1 MV Agusta dealer in the United States and ships motorcycles to clients nationwide. But it has options for all riders, regardless of whether you’re buying your first dirt bike or need to upgrade to something with a little more juice on the open road. Its new and pre-owned inventory includes Triumph, MotoMorini, Sherco, and Stark. Triumph is one of the most popular of those brands, with riders driving past other dealers to have MonkeyMoto service an existing bike or sell them a new one.

“We service all makes and models, but we are focused on maintaining good customer relationships and having highly experienced people on staff,” Martin said. He’s been riding, racing, and touring motorcycles worldwide for 45 years. “That allows us to understand our customers’ needs and help them find the right bike.”

To learn more about MonkeyMoto, attend a free open house on October 26 or visit www.monkeymoto.com.

