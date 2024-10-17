Meet the Candidates: State House District 63

Aside from the contentious presidential race, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for numerous federal, state and local candidates. Also on the ballot are proposed tax rate increases for Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD to address budget shortfalls.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Incumbents are marked with (i). Below is each candidate’s Mission Statement.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1 at 54 locations around the county. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

In the race for the Texas House of Representatives seat for District 63, Democrat Michelle Beckley is challenging incumbent Republican Benjamin Bumgarner’s reelection bid.

Texas House of Representatives, District 63 (2-year-term)

REPUBLICAN

Benjamin Bumgarner, 40 (i)

There are many issues that I am going to tackle in the 89th legislative session.

Property tax reformation, the continued fight against human trafficking, making sure we keep Texas business friendly and one of the top 10 economies in the world are just a few issues my office will be working on.

votebumgarner.com

DEMOCRAT

Michelle Beckley, 54

Education is a core focus for Michelle Beckley, supporting teachers, schools, and students while opposing the billionaire voucher scam. Properly funding public schools is vital for a robust economy. On healthcare, Michelle prioritizes keeping reproductive health decisions private and accessible. She aims to address issues like limited emergency care for pregnant women, IVF threats, and criminalization of miscarriages, advocating for affordable, quality healthcare for all. In the realm of the environment, Michelle emphasizes enhancing and expanding Texas’ energy systems to meet the state’s energy needs and stabilize the grid, while striving to maintain Texas as a leader in renewable energy.

michellebeckley.com