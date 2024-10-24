Friday, October 25, 2024
Blue Goose reopens in Highland Village

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of Peterson Management Group

Blue Goose Cantina in The Shops at Highland Village has reopened after a brief closure for a remodel.

The family-owned Tex-Mex restaurant, 4121 Barton Creek, has refreshed its 5,500-square-foot space, including its 263-seat dining area, according to a company news release. The entire restaurant — patio, bar and dining room — has a new look, with “vibrant décor that includes Loteria artwork and beautiful tile work.”

“From Blue Goose’s legendary wood-fired grill to the signature tortilla factory, the remodel enhances the experience while preserving the restaurant’s iconic features,” the company said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Highland Village community back to Blue Goose Cantina,” said Nick Peterson, CEO of Peterson Management Group. “Our new look not only reflects the vibrant and fun atmosphere we’re known for but also elevates the dining experience for our guests. As a family-owned company, we are committed to providing great food, warm hospitality, and memorable moments for our customers. We can’t wait for everyone to come to enjoy the space and our made-from-scratch Tex-Mex offerings.”

Blue Goose Cantina is open from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekends. Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

