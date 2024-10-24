Registration for Flower Mound’s Arbor Day tree giveaway opening soon

Registration for the town of Flower Mound’s Texas Arbor Day tree giveaway opens this weekend.

To receive a free tree, you must pre-register for the event. Once registered, you will receive proof of registration and a designated pick-up time during the giveaway on Nov. 2, the town said in a news release Thursday.

On the day of the giveaway, bring an ID showing your Flower Mound address and proof of registration to the Town Arboretum at Westchester Park, 3300 Cross Timbers Road, at your designated time. The giveaway is limited to one tree per person, family or residence.

To learn more and register, go to bit.ly/47RdKF0.