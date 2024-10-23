Friday, October 25, 2024
Update: Officials release more details, identify victim of Wednesday’s fatal crash on I-35W

By Mark Smith
I-35W in Denton County.

A 63-year-old woman died Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash on I-35W in Northlake.

On Wednesday, the Northlake Police Department released more information about how the accident happened, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office released the victim’s identity.

At 4:42 p.m., Northlake police responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of I-35W near mile marker 72, a few miles south of the FM 1171 exit. Witnesses told police that both vehicles — a 2019 white Fiat 500 and a 2010 silver Toyota Camry — were driving in the left lane when traffic ahead of them began to slow. The driver of the Fiat, a 60-year-old woman from Denton, slowed down for traffic, but the driver of the Camry, a 35-year-old man from Denton, struck the Fiat from behind, causing major damage to both vehicles and injuries to occupants of both vehicles, according to a Northlake PD news release.

A passenger in the Fiat, 63-year-old Kawaljweet Kaur of Denton, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are still investigating the crash. No criminal charges have been filed, as of Thursday afternoon.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

