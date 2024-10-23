Update: Officials release more details, identify victim of Wednesday’s fatal crash on I-35W

A 63-year-old woman died Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash on I-35W in Northlake.

On Wednesday, the Northlake Police Department released more information about how the accident happened, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office released the victim’s identity.

At 4:42 p.m., Northlake police responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of I-35W near mile marker 72, a few miles south of the FM 1171 exit. Witnesses told police that both vehicles — a 2019 white Fiat 500 and a 2010 silver Toyota Camry — were driving in the left lane when traffic ahead of them began to slow. The driver of the Fiat, a 60-year-old woman from Denton, slowed down for traffic, but the driver of the Camry, a 35-year-old man from Denton, struck the Fiat from behind, causing major damage to both vehicles and injuries to occupants of both vehicles, according to a Northlake PD news release.

A passenger in the Fiat, 63-year-old Kawaljweet Kaur of Denton, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are still investigating the crash. No criminal charges have been filed, as of Thursday afternoon.