Northwest ISD to honor former superintendent, Navy SEAL, more on Legacy Wall

At their board meeting this week, the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the Class of 2024 on the district’s Legacy Wall, honoring five people who have left a positive mark on Northwest ISD students and inspired others.

Located in the Legacy Learning Center, the Legacy Wall honors the heritage and history of Northwest ISD’s community, according to a Northwest ISD news release. The nomination process for the this year’s honorees aligns with the facility naming process, providing community members with the opportunity to submit individuals for consideration. Consistent with facility naming criteria, individuals were only considered if they were no longer living. A committee recently met to review the community’s submissions and nominated the proposed individuals for recognition to trustees for their final approval.

Whenever Northwest ISD opens its facility naming nomination process, it also considers all applicable nominations for the Legacy Wall. For consideration, a nominee must meet all the following criteria:

They have lived within Northwest ISD boundaries at some point during their lifetime

They were affiliated with the district as a teacher, staff member, graduate or community member

They left a positive impact on students in Northwest ISD

Their attributes aligned with the values set in Northwest ISD’s mission, vision and beliefs

Trustees approved all five committee-recommended inductees for the Legacy Wall, including:

Dr. David Hicks: As Northwest ISD’s superintendent, Dr. David Hicks made an immediate impact on students and staff with his caring nature and commitment to supporting all children. Dr. Hicks quickly engaged the community through various events to ensure voices from all corners of Northwest ISD were heard. Hicks died at the age of 55 in September 2022, after only about four months as NISD’s superintendent.

Nathan Gage Ingram: As a U.S. Navy SEAL, Nathan Gage Ingram sacrificed his life attempting to save a fellow SEAL in a combat operation off the coast of Somalia in January 2024. Ingram attended Northwest ISD schools in Trophy Club from kindergarten through high school, and he was known for his kindness and school spirit.

Don Laird: As an active community volunteer, Don Laird supported students with his relentless involvement in youth sports leagues as well as Haslet parks and recreation initiatives. A graduate of Northwest High School, Mr. Laird fundraised for programs to benefit students and regularly supported Northwest ISD athletic teams.

Shay McDonald: As a dedicated teacher at Granger Elementary School from its opening to her recent passing, Shay McDonald cultivated student curiosity and cared about every child who entered her class. McDonald motivated students to do their best with her approachability and sense of humor.

Bill “Bear” Nelson: As a renowned educator at Northwest High School, Bill “Bear” Nelson was admired by students for his ability not only to teach biology and science, but also his innate way of making every child feel special no matter their background. Former students remember Mr. Nelson as an amazing teacher and a caring, fun-loving individual.

The five honorees will receive plaques on the Legacy Wall during a formal inauguration ceremony at the Legacy Learning Center in the coming months, according to the district. Family members of those recognized will have the opportunity to speak in remembrance of each honoree.