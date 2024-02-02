Public memorial service set for local Navy SEAL who died lost at sea

A public memorial service will be held at a local football stadium next weekend for U.S. Navy SEAL and Byron Nelson High School alumnus Nathan Gage Ingram, a Roanoke area resident who died last month while on a Navy mission.

Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Gage Ingram, 27, fell into rough waters on Jan. 11 off the coast of Somalia during an elite raid of a vessel smuggling missile components to attack peaceful ships. After an unsuccessful 11-day search, Ingram and Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher Chambers were declared dead.

Ingram’s family will host a memorial service in remembrance of his life at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Northwest ISD Stadium, 1937 Texan Drive, with gates opening at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from Northwest ISD. Family and friends have invited members of the public to join the celebration of Ingram’s life at the memorial, which will be supported by the U.S. Navy.

The use of electronic devices will be strictly prohibited during the event, according to Northwest ISD. Additionally, the event will use the district standard clear bag requirements in effect at varsity football games. Clear totes and small clutches meeting this requirement will be the only bags allowed in the stadium. Attendees are welcome to bring clear bottled water, but no other food or drink is permitted.

Northwest ISD Stadium will seat memorial attendees on the home side, with parking available across the street on both sides of Texan Stadium. All admissions for the event will flow through the home ticket booth entry. As with football games, event staff and signage will guide attendees to available parking. Both arrival and dismissal from the memorial will follow regular practices used for varsity football games for ease of travel.