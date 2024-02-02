Friday, February 2, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Public memorial service set for local Navy SEAL who died lost at sea

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
61
Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Ingram, photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Defense

A public memorial service will be held at a local football stadium next weekend for U.S. Navy SEAL and Byron Nelson High School alumnus Nathan Gage Ingram, a Roanoke area resident who died last month while on a Navy mission.

Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Gage Ingram, 27, fell into rough waters on Jan. 11 off the coast of Somalia during an elite raid of a vessel smuggling missile components to attack peaceful ships. After an unsuccessful 11-day search, Ingram and Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher Chambers were declared dead.

Ingram’s family will host a memorial service in remembrance of his life  at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Northwest ISD Stadium, 1937 Texan Drive, with gates opening at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from Northwest ISD. Family and friends have invited members of the public to join the celebration of Ingram’s life at the memorial, which will be supported by the U.S. Navy.

The use of electronic devices will be strictly prohibited during the event, according to Northwest ISD. Additionally, the event will use the district standard clear bag requirements in effect at varsity football games. Clear totes and small clutches meeting this requirement will be the only bags allowed in the stadium. Attendees are welcome to bring clear bottled water, but no other food or drink is permitted.

Northwest ISD Stadium will seat memorial attendees on the home side, with parking available across the street on both sides of Texan Stadium. All admissions for the event will flow through the home ticket booth entry. As with football games, event staff and signage will guide attendees to available parking. Both arrival and dismissal from the memorial will follow regular practices used for varsity football games for ease of travel.

Previous article
Money Sense: Could your home help you fund your retirement?
Next article
The Cross Timbers Gazette February 2024
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.