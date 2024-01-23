2 Navy SEALS — 1 from Roanoke area — declared dead, lost at sea

Two Navy SEALS, one of whom is from the Roanoke area, have been declared dead after they were lost at sea on a mission off the coast of Somalia.

On Jan. 11, members of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team 3 tried to climb aboard a ship carrying illicit Iranian-made weapons, the Associated Press reported. Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram slipped and fell into the water and Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher Chambers, of Maryland, jumped in to try to save Ingram.

An 11-day search and rescue mission was called off on Sunday, and the Navy released their names on Monday. Ingram, 27, was from the Roanoke/Trophy Club area in far south Denton County, according to local media reports.

“On behalf of every Sailor, Marine, and Department of Navy civilian around the world, I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and teammates of our fallen Navy SEALs, Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram,” Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said in a statement Tuesday. “Their service was part of our collective commitment to maritime security in the Middle East and economic prosperity in the United States and around the world. These men embodied the SEAL ethos, serving their country, the American people, and protecting our way of life. Our Navy, Department, and our Nation are safer because of the service of these two warriors. Our prayers are with their families and the entire Naval Special Warfare community during this difficult period.”

