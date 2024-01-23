Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Lewisville woman running around the world

Tracy Abrom of Lewisville is about to complete a major milestone as a runner.

On March 2, Abrom will run in the Tokyo Marathon, her final race to complete the six World Marathon Majors — New York, Chicago, Boston, London, Berlin and Tokyo. Her first marathon was in October 2013, and she has already completed 57 marathons, including at least one in all 50 U.S. states. She said she may set her sights next on completing a marathon on all seven continents, since she will only need four more after Tokyo.

Abrom is a board member of She Supply, a Flower Mound-based nonprofit that distributes feminine hygiene products to North Texas women in need, and she hopes that her perseverance to push through when things get hard will help inspire those served by She Supply who face greater adversity every day.

“I believe we all experience different challenges in life,” Abrom said. “To complete a marathon, one has to be mentally and physically fit to push through when your body is saying ‘no.’ There are women every day who are faced with different challenges, like making a decision to buy pads and tampons or food to eat for their families. She Supply gives them the opportunity to meet the day on a level playing field with dignity.”

