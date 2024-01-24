Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Highland Village Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Nov. 29, police received a Flock camera notification that a stolen vehicle had entered Pilot Knoll Park. Officers located the vehicle and detained the occupant, a woman, who was unable to provide proof of ownership. She was arrested, along with her boyfriend. Officers found controlled substances, fictitious tags and obscene photos inside the vehicle.

On Dec. 1, a veterinarian at the Highland Village Animal Medical Center reported that a dog was brought in with congestive heart failure and needed CPR. The dog passed, and when the vet told the dog’s owner, the owner screamed and threatened the veterinarian’s life. Police escorted the dog’s owner out of the building, and they are not allowed to return.

On Dec. 1, a driver reported that after flashing another driver his middle finger, both drivers pulled over on FM 2499 and the suspect yelled threats at him and pulled a gun before driving off. The victim followed the suspect and took a photo of his license plate. Officers located the suspect, who admitted to the road rage incident but claimed he never pulled a gun. He also said the victim called him racial slurs and used offensive language toward him.

On Dec. 13, a woman reported witnessing a road rage incident on FM 2499 in which she saw an erratic driver pull out a pistol. Police stopped the suspect vehicle and the driver was arrested for displaying a firearm and unlawful carry of a weapon.

