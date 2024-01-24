Argyle council denies proposed subdivision

The Argyle Town Council on Monday denied a proposed residential development with higher density than is currently allowed under the town’s zoning map and Future land Use Plan.

The 72-acre property, which is currently largely an open pasture with a couple homes and agricultural structures, is located along the west side of FM 1830, south of Knight Street and Hickory Hill Road. The zoning for the property is currently Single Family 2.5-acre Residential Estate, and the developer, Wilbow Corporation, wanted the zoning to be reduced to Single Family 1 acre to allow for more, smaller lots.

The proposed gated community would have 49 residential lots, all developed with custom homes, and a HOA. The developer expected the upscale homes in the proposed Woodbine Oaks planned development would start at $2 million.

A “Program for Argyle Community Engagement” public meeting was held about the proposed development in November.

Many nearby residents submitted written opposition to the development, and many more spoke against it during public hearings, saying the development is too dense for that part of Argyle and it would cause too much additional traffic.

Town staff recommended denial of the requests because the proposed development “does not match surrounding properties or the fabric of the general area, nor does the Future Land Use Plan envision this area to develop with the proposed lot sizes.”

Earlier this month, the town’s Planning & Zoning Commissioner members agreed with most of negative input and voted unanimously to recommend denial of the requests. On Monday night, the developer presented its concept to the Town Council and discussed possibly modifying the plan to change some of the lots from 1 acre to 2.5 acres, but council voted to deny the Future Land Use Plan amendment, so the developer withdrew its zoning request change.