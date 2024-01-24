Meet the Candidates: State House District 63

On March 5, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for county, state and federal seats in Republican and Democratic Primary elections.

The last day to register to vote is Feb. 5. Early voting will run from Feb. 20 to March 1 at 51 locations around the county.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Below are the responses from each candidate for Texas State House Representative, District 63, representing part of southern Denton County.

REPUBLICAN

Benjamin Bumgarner, 40 (i)

Town of Residence: Flower Mound

Current Occupation: Owner of Evolve Weapons Systems

Education: BA from Austin College 2007

Public Service: Flower Mound Town Council 2019-22

State Rep., District 63, 2023-

What motived you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? Rising Property taxes and lack of government transparency were my motivations to run for public office. I have served in local and state government and always made it a priority to cut taxes and government waste. I have a voting record that has lowered all our property taxes and made local government more transparent. In my first year as a lawmaker, I passed 4 bills into law that help out our veterans, shrink our government, cut spending, and fight human trafficking. I co-authored several bills, but the most important was passing the largest tax cut in the history of our great state. I am involved in our community and will always remain accessible to the people of this district. I am endorsed by our police, fire and many other federal, state and local officials along with many fine strong conservative groups such as Gun Owners of America, Texas Alliance for Life, and more.

Mission Statement: I will continue fighting to lower our taxes. I will keep fighting to secure the southern border despite the mess in Washington. I will do everything I can to shrink the government so that we may live our best lives free from government obstruction.

voteforbumgarner.com

Vincent Gallo, 61

Town of Residence: Flower Mound

Current Occupation: Small business owner

Education: Big Sandy High School 1980

University of North Texas BBA 1984

What motived you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? The citizens of Texas are not well represented by most elected Republicans. Our border with Mexico is a disaster. Our election systems are not secure, and we are subject to radical ideologies in our school rooms, boardrooms, and courtrooms. State spending is out of control and property taxes need to be eliminated. The federal government has become overly intrusive and outright hostile toward traditional American beliefs and biblical values. Far too many Republican law makers have succumbed to the temptation of supporting large donors and protecting the power structures in D.C. and Austin. They have become Democrat collaborators. The current speaker of the Texas house negotiated away the ability to run the house in as a Republican controlled body and engaged in a blatantly political attack on Attorney General Paxton. My opponent supported this and voted for impeachment.

Mission Statement: The border must be secured order the authority of the constitution regarding invasions. Our election systems must be reformed, and radical ideologies must be removed from the umbrella of constitutional protection. No one should have the ability to force you to participate or advocate for lifestyle choices.

gallofortexas.com

DEMOCRAT

Michelle Beckley, 54

City of Residence: Carrollton

Current Occupation: Business Owner

Education: BS Biomedical Science Texas A&M

CFB ISD

Public Service: Previously elected to Texas House District 65

What motived you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? Michelle Beckley was elected on November 8, 2018, to represent House District 65 in the Texas House of Representatives & then re-elected in 2020. During redistricting she was drawn into House District 63. Her political inspiration came from attending the 2017 Dallas Women’s March. Beckley is as rooted in her district as they come, having attended public school in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District before earning a degree in Biomedical Sciences from Texas A&M University in 1992.

Mission Statement: Michelle Beckley is committed to championing public schools and combating voucher scams that could cost Lewisville ISD over $20 million each year. As the sole candidate in this race with a proven track record, she stands ready to deliver on these promises!

michellebeckley.com

H. Denise Wooten, 63

Town of Residence: Flower Mound

Current Occupation: Psychologist

Education: Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) Baylor University 1989

Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Psychology William Jewell College 1982

What motived you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? As a psychologist serving the local community for over three decades, my heart and soul are devoted to human services. That is why I took the leap and ran for office as a Democrat, in TX House District 63, for the 2022 election. I was angry that so many people’s lives have been negatively affected by policies in Texas. So, in 2024, why should you support me as the Democrat candidate for HD63? It is because I bring knowledge and expertise in mental health and public education, areas that can have bipartisan support. Further, my training and experience as a doctoral psychologist highlights ethical guidelines, a scientific approach to problem-solving, and the ability to work with difficult people with whom I disagree. Cooperation, not adversarial confrontation, is what is needed to improve people’s lives in Texas.

Mission Statement: As a result of my years dedicated to human service, I am prioritizing 2 key areas that apply to people’s daily lives: public education and health mental care. We need to fully fund public education, say NO to vouchers, and increase availability of mental resources.

wooten-for-texas.com