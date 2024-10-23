Friday, October 25, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Mitchell: Keep others in mind as the holidays approach

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
19
Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County Commissioner, Pct. 3

As the holidays approach, it is the time of year when we think of others – families and friends in our lives as well as those in our communities who are facing challenges.

This past month, so many opened their hearts and gave graciously during North Texas Giving Day – breaking a record with more than $68.3 million raised for North Texas nonprofits, including a number who serve Denton County. This will serve a lot of needs across our growing region.

Though the official North Texas Giving Day has passed, the need continues to be great as more individuals seek assistance from all our Denton County non-profits.

United Way of Denton County has launched its annual campaign to raise funds for 18 non-profit partners across the county for 2024. Last year, donations to United Way of Denton County helped an estimated 53,543 of our residents.

Major employers, including Denton County and several of our municipalities, are conducting employee campaigns to raise funds for a wide range of agencies that provide family and victim services, health and wellbeing, financial security, and education and youth opportunity.

In our ongoing meetings with local food pantries and other non-profits, we have learned that as more people come to our region, some arrive needing an extra hand to get settled. Others who have been here awhile are facing new problems never experienced before.

The rising cost of inflation coupled with increasing rents from the high demand for housing have left many struggling to make ends meet. We have learned some of our elders face tough decisions on whether to pay for medicines or buy food on their fixed incomes. We have also heard about families who are seeing higher bills – from electricity to weekly grocery costs – and finding funds not stretching as far as they did a few years ago.

Our food pantries continue to share how new families arrive each week in need of grocery assistance, continuing the increased demand first seen more than four years ago.

And while all of us are feeling the impacts of higher prices, many of us are more fortunate to have a little extra cash on hand or funds in our savings accounts.

For the cost of one cup of coffee per week, you can help feed a family, provide socks to the homeless, cover tutoring costs for a struggling student or even clothing for a mother who is looking for work to feed her family after escaping from a violent domestic situation.

There but for the grace of God go any one of us. We each face challenges in life and there is no way to avoid them. But, if you will take a moment to reflect on how you were helped in your time of need, it may very well remind you of how important a little bit of your help can be for someone else.

I sincerely hope that you will consider setting aside a few extra dollars to help someone else as we head into the holiday season – a wonderful time of hope and happiness with family and friends.

Connect With Us: Be sure and connect with Denton County on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on Twitter @DentonCountyTX. You can also follow me at www.facebook.com/DentonCountyCommissionerBobbieMitchell. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.

Previous article
Update: Officials release more details, identify victim of Wednesday’s fatal crash on I-35W
Next article
New Italian eatery opens in Flower Mound
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.