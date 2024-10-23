Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Italy Express opens in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Italy Express is now open in Flower Mound.

The authentic casual Italian restaurant can be found at 3347 Long Prairie Road, Suite 3347, in the old Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen space, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Italy Express offers classic Italian dishes made with homemade pasta like chicken Marsala, baked lasagna, spaghetti marinara and lots of signature pizzas, including alfredo chicken pizza, Florentine pizza. The menu also has several desserts, including tiramisu, cannoli and cheesecake.

Owner Ekrem Pajic said he’s worked in the restaurant industry for a decade, in restaurants all around and outside North Texas, and he wanted to open a restaurant in the same town he’s lived in with his family for the last five years.

“I love it here in Flower Mound,” Pajic said. “Very nice people and everything is beautiful. I think Flower Mound is the best in Texas.”

The restaurant is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. It doesn’t have a website yet, but you can reach them by phone at 214-513-9160.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

