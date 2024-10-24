News from Double Oak Town Hall — October 2024

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

Double Oak has adopted Ordinance No. 24-05, establishing the ad valorem tax rate for the 2024 tax year. The ordinance levies a tax rate of $0.178384 per $100 of assessed property valuation within the town’s corporate limits. This tax rate is projected to generate the necessary revenue to support the Town’s fiscal year 2024-2025 budget, including municipal expenses, maintenance, and contributions to the town’s interest and sinking fund.

Notably, the adopted tax rate does not result in an increase over the previous year’s rate for maintenance and operations. However, due to changes in property values, the effective rate is higher by 0.9607%, resulting in an additional $54.23 in taxes for the average homeowner.

Overall tax revenues have a projected increase of 3.45% which is conservative based upon the economic headwinds we are experiencing.

Revenue sources such as fines, forfeitures, licenses, and permits are projected to increase significantly, with fines and forfeitures expected to rise by 23%, and licenses and permits by 32%.

The budget also sets an expense target of $2.625 million, incorporating notable increases across several areas:

Police salaries will increase by 8%, while overall town administration salaries will rise by 3%.

The police budget will see a 9% increase, while the public works budget will rise by 23%.

Notably, the budget for streets and drainage shows a 32% decrease, which reflects the completion of a large mill and overlay project during the previous fiscal year. Road maintenance in 2024-2025 will be funded through the town’s balance reserves rather than new expenditures.

The ordinance specifies that taxes are due by October 1, 2024, and will become delinquent if not paid by February 1, 2025. The Town retains all legal rights for the enforcement of tax collection. Delinquent taxes will incur penalties and interest in accordance with state law.

The budget projects property tax revenues for 2024-2025 to rise slightly by 0.6%, which aligns with the moderate increase in the effective tax rate. However, revenue from other sources is expected to grow conservatively, supporting key town operations. This balanced approach aims to meet the town’s growing needs while minimizing the tax burden on property owners.

Overall, the ordinance and accompanying budget reflect Double Oak’s efforts to manage fiscal responsibility while addressing the needs of the community, such as public safety and infrastructure improvements.

Hazardous Waste Event was a Success

Double Oak hosted its very own “Hazardous Waste Extravaganza” on Sept. 21 at the Town Hall. The event was such a hit, we practically had a traffic jam on Waketon! Trucks and cars were lined up, loaded with all kinds of toxic treasures waiting to be unloaded. We even had some citizens who were so enthusiastic about cleaning out their garages, they made multiple trips to rid themselves of hazardous waste, E-waste, and mountains of paperwork destined for the shredder.

But don’t worry if you missed the fun this year—Double Oak will be back at it next September! So go ahead and mark your calendars and start stockpiling those old paint cans and ancient electronics!

Double Oak to Hold Workshops on Drainage Study and Maintenance Responsibilities

Citizens, resolving our town’s drainage issues is a long-term endeavor, not a quick fix. We encourage your active participation in a series of four public meetings beginning this month. To ensure tailored discussions, the town will be divided into four quadrants, allowing for focused dialogue on the drainage concerns specific to each area.

You will receive a mailer with detailed information about the dates and times of these meetings. The goal is to engage citizens in meaningful discussions and proactive actions regarding the drainage upkeep of their properties. These workshops will offer valuable insights and resources to help you better understand and manage your drainage challenges. We are currently working with the town engineer to finalize the format and presentations for each workshop and will share the confirmed schedule soon.

To catch all exciting news or updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at www.doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].