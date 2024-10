A car crash and subsequent lane closure affected traffic on I-35W in southern Denton County on Monday morning.

The Northlake Police Department, Flower Mound Fire Department and Denton County ESD No. 1 responded around 9:45 a.m. to the northbound lanes of I-35W, north of the FM 1171 exit, after a car crash and rollover, according to the ESD. One northbound lane was temporarily closed as police investigated and crews cleaned up the wreckage.

All lanes were reopened at 11 a.m.