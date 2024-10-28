Monday, October 28, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Flower Mound invites community to Veterans Day Ceremony

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
6

The town of Flower Mound is inviting the community to its annual Veterans Day Ceremony, set for this weekend.

On Sunday, you’re invited to a picnic and ceremony honoring veterans in Flower Mound and beyond. The event will begin at 1 p.m. with hotdogs (cooked by the Summit Club of Flower Mound), cake, and lemonade. At 2 p.m., the ceremony will begin with local town and military speakers, a Veterans Review and performances by the Voices of Flower Mound choir and the Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dwight Wayne Birdwell, who joined the United States Army in 1966. During his military career, Birdwell served in Korea and Vietnam, where he earned two Purple Hearts for combat injuries; two Silver Stars, the third highest military decoration; and a Bronze Star for meritorious service. Birdwell was discharged from the Army in 1968 with the rank of Specialist 5.

In 2022, Birdwell became the only Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma citizen who served in the Vietnam War to receive the Medal of Honor for his actions of bravery during the Tet Offensive attack on Tan Son Nhut Air Base on Jan. 31, 1968.

Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The ceremony isn’t Flower Mound’s only Veterans Day event. The 11th annual Veterans Day Relay Run, where veterans and their family members will follow a 32-mile course through Flower Mound, will take place on Nov. 11.

Each relay runner will run approximately one-to-two mile sections, commemorating U.S. veterans and their service by carrying the American flag. The course will start and end at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center.

Previous article
Stroup: Holy Moley (Part II of II)
Next article
I-35W traffic snarls after rollover
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.