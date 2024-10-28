Local fire chiefs to honor firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice

The community is invited to join Denton County fire departments this week for the Denton County Fire Chief Association’s Annual Firefighter Memorial Service.

The annual event honors those firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their duties and who have served with commitment and determination throughout their careers, according to a Denton County news release.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads will provide opening remarks with Chaplain Kenneth Wells of the Lewisville Fire Department giving the invocation. Following the posting of colors, pledge of allegiance and flag raising ceremony, Chief Kevin Richardson of the Coppell Fire Department will introduce Keynote Speaker Chief Kenneth Hedges of the Denton Fire Department.

Chief Richardson will introduce the reading of names of firefighters who have died in the last year, followed by a moment of silence and the “Striking the four 5s.” A wreath presentation will occur as the pipes and drums play “Amazing Grace.” Yadira Cerda of the University of North Texas will play “Taps.”

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse Amphitheater, 1 Courthouse Drive, Denton.