Monday, October 28, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Local fire chiefs to honor firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
7
Photos courtesy of Denton County

The community is invited to join Denton County fire departments this week for the Denton County Fire Chief Association’s Annual Firefighter Memorial Service.

The annual event honors those firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their duties and who have served with commitment and determination throughout their careers, according to a Denton County news release.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads will provide opening remarks with Chaplain Kenneth Wells of the Lewisville Fire Department giving the invocation. Following the posting of colors, pledge of allegiance and flag raising ceremony, Chief Kevin Richardson of the Coppell Fire Department will introduce Keynote Speaker Chief Kenneth Hedges of the Denton Fire Department.

Chief Richardson will introduce the reading of names of firefighters who have died in the last year, followed by a moment of silence and the “Striking the four 5s.” A wreath presentation will occur as the pipes and drums play “Amazing Grace.” Yadira Cerda of the University of North Texas will play “Taps.”

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse Amphitheater, 1 Courthouse Drive, Denton.

Previous article
I-35W traffic snarls after rollover
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.