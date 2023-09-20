Thursday, September 21, 2023
17-year-old Lewisville student killed in afternoon shooting; suspect in custody

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Lewisville police are investigating the murder of a Lewisville High School student that took place near the school on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Skylar Ashton Marquel Linson, 17, was shot multiple times just after 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Raising Canes restaurant in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

Linson was transported to a local hospital where he passed away.

The suspect left the scene and was followed by a Good Samaritan who called LPD about his location. Officers caught up to the suspect and he was taken into custody in the 1800 block of Trinity Mills, right off the President George Bush Turnpike, in Carrollton.

Police have not released the suspect’s name, but said he was a juvenile and was not a student at Lewisville High School. Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other and this was not a random incident.

The LISD CARE Team, a specialized team of counselors, will be at Lewisville High School tomorrow to support any student or staff member impacted by this tragic event, according to Amanda Brim, spokesperson for Lewisville ISD.

“While we believe this was an isolated incident, out of an abundance of caution, all three LHS campuses will have additional security on campus Thursday and Friday,” said Brim. “We are deeply saddened by this tragic situation. At this time we are respecting the privacy of the student’s family, and will be there to offer whatever assistance we can when they are ready.”

