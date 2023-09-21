Five signs that it’s time for assisted living

Searching for senior care might feel overwhelming but moving to assisted living can bring true peace of mind for you and your loved one. Senior living communities offer benefits that can outweigh the familiarity of staying at home — so use this as an initial guide in your decision-making process.

When Is It Time for Assisted Living?



When visiting or caring for your loved one who is still living at home, be sure to take in the environment and see just how he or she is living. If you’re not sure how to know when it’s time for assisted living, look out for these five key warning signs:

Scary incidents – If your loved one has had a fender bender or a minor mobility-related injury, it might be time to move. Often, these early incidents are indicators that bigger problems — such as a serious car accident or a hard fall — could be on the horizon.

Subtle changes – Look for small clues that could indicate reduced independence — increased body odor, stained clothes or dirty surroundings. Hygiene is often one of the first things neglected by an older adult facing mobility issues.

Chronic health problems – While some chronic health concerns require around-the-clock attention from a medical professional, many can be effectively managed and mitigated by an assisted living community. There, caregivers can help your loved one with bathing, dressing and other activities of daily living.

Dangerous conditions – Make an honest appraisal of your loved one’s mobility and balance. If their home contains a lot of obstacles, like loose carpets, staircases or cramped hallways, a life-threatening fall could result. Assisted living communities know what’s needed to make sure your loved one’s environment is both safe and easily navigated.

Caregiver burnout – Being a caregiver is a full-time job — and for many adults who may be working and raising children at the same time, it’s a nearly impossible one. Excess stress can affect you negatively in a huge number of ways, and your health matters. If you can’t take care of yourself first, you’ll be in no condition to take care of someone else.

The Assisted Living Advantage

Assisted living gives seniors the social contact, security and support they need while still allowing them to maintain their independence. When discussing it with your loved one, approach the idea as an opportunity and embrace the peace of mind it brings your family. When you’re ready to look, check out the flexible, secure and enjoyable assisted living lifestyle at The Oaks at Flower Mound. TheOaksAtFlowerMound.com

(Sponsored content)