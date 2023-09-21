Legal Talk Texas: New School Year, New Laws

By Bryce Griffin

The Texas State Legislature had a busy session this year, specifically in regards to laws affecting schools. Effective September 1, a new handful of laws might be worth keeping in mind as your kids despair at summer’s end.

H.B. 567: A bill banning race-based hair discrimination in education.

S.B. 2565: A bill giving parents access to the materials that teachers are using to educate their children.

S.B. 1697 (2021): A bill allowing parents to decide whether their child should repeat a grade (up to eighth grade) or retake a high school course.

H.B. 900: A bill requiring book venders (and libraries) to rate books based on their references or depictions of sex or sex-related topics. “Sexually Explicit” books will be removed from shelves while students will need parental permission to check out “sexually relevant” books from the library.

H.B. 3: In response to the Uvalde tragedy, a bill requiring schools to have armed officers or staff members, and to train staff to identify students who may need mental health supports; requiring school classrooms to have silent panic buttons; requiring districts to notify parents of any ‘violent’ activity that occurs on campus.

Other bills, such as one requiring classrooms to display the Ten Commandments, were put forward but failed to pass both the State House and State Senate to reach the desk of Governor Greg Abbott.

The law affects everyone, including you and your kids. Check frequently for updates from the Texas Education Agency on developing policies as well as your local school district webpages. Stay empowered by staying knowledgeable!

If you think that your rights under these new laws have been denied, seek the advice of legal professionals regarding possible remedies.

Bryce Griffin is a Baylor Law graduate who took the Bar Examination this July. Pending his results, he will be a full-fledged attorney practicing estate planning, probate, and guardianship law with Hammerle Finley Law Firm. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

(Sponsored content)