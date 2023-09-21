Thursday, September 21, 2023
Denton County ESD No. 1 secures grant to fund nine full-time firefighters

Max Miller
By Max Miller
Photo courtesy of Denton County ESD No. 1

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 has been awarded a $2.8 million grant through the 2022 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.

The grant, funded by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will fund nine new full-time firefighter positions over a three-year period.

“These nine positions will provide staffing for the fire department to work towards meeting compliance with National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Standard 1710. These standards are part of the best practices to sustain firefighting capabilities, ensure rapid response to emergencies, and promote firefighter recruitment and retention,” according to a press release from Denton County ESD No. 1.

The SAFER Grant is one initiative being instituted by Denton County ESD No. 1 to ensure the long-term sustainability of providing fire and emergency medical services.

Additional initiatives include local, county, and federal grants as well as a proposal on the November 7th election ballot to establish Emergency Services District No. 2, dedicated to provide emergency medical services to residents and businesses in the district.

Denton County ESD No. 1 operates out of three fire stations and provides services to over 48,000 residents in a 65-square-mile area that includes Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corral City, Lantana, Northlake, and surrounding unincorporated areas.

Max Miller is the publisher of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

