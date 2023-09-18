Family displaced by house fire in Waterbrook

An Argyle family was displaced after a house fire in the Waterbrook community on Sunday night.

The residents arrived home about 9:30 p.m. to find smoke coming from the house, according to Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1. Firefighters arrived on scene in less than two minutes and found heavy fire in the kitchen. Two dogs were rescued, and no one was injured.

The house is unlivable due to the damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Meanwhile, a Meal Train has been set up to help a Canyon Falls family that was displaced by a fire on Sept. 8. The house fire was caused by a lightning strike as a large thunderstorm rolled through. Click here to support the family.