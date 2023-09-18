Braum’s gets permit for new Double Oak location

The future Braum’s location in Double Oak has a new projected completion date, the town of Double Oak announced Friday.

In an update posted on its website, the town said that it has approved a permit for Braum’s to complete its construction on FM 407. The projected start date is Oct. 30, and projected completion on March 14, 2024. It will be located near Chinn Chapel Road, between Rapid Med Urgent Care and Tropical Smoothie Cafe

“The Town of Double Oak is so looking forward to its Grand Opening,” the town said in a statement. “From looking at the calendar, we wish Braum’s and their contractors a ‘wee bit of Irish Luck,’ and the town looks forward to the Pot of Gold that comes with it.”

The Braum’s restaurant was originally approved in November 2021 and projected to open in summer 2022, but it got delayed for several reasons.