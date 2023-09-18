Flower Mound now offering online reservations for tennis, pickleball courts

The town of Flower Mound announced Monday that residents can reserve tennis and pickleball courts online.

The town’s public courts are open daily from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and residents can now make court reservations up to one week in advance, according to a town news release. Reservations are limited to 90-minute intervals up to two times per week, per individual.

“Our current system will allow users to reserve over the maximum allowed time, so we’re asking everyone to please follow these regulations when reserving courts,” the town said. “Town staff will be monitoring reservations and will reach out to anyone with reservations exceeding the weekly limit.”

For more information, and to reserve a court, go to www.flower-mound.com/reserve.