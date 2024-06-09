Officials identify Lake Lewisville drowning victim

Officials have released the identity of the man who drowned in Lewisville Lake last weekend.

About 5:45 p.m. on June 1, someone called 911 to report that a man jumped off a boat near Westlake Park in Hickory Creek and never resurfaced, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. LFD dive team members and Game Warden officers used sonar to search the lake, about around 8:40 p.m., LFD crews recovered the man’s body, about 25 feet from the shore.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 27-year-old Cedric Lee Johnson of Addison.