Man found dead in Lewisville parking lot

The Lewisville Police Department began a homicide investigation Sunday evening after a man was found dead in an auto shop parking lot.

Just after 5 p.m., police responded to a report of a deceased person found in the parking lot of Oliver’s Automotive Service, 1244 S. Stemmons Freeway, according to information provided by the Lewisville Police Department and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

The victim has been identified as Michael Berto, 27, of Denton, according to the medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release any more information about the case. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact LPD Det. Kelly at 972-219-3628.