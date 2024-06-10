Argyle family displaced by house fire

An Argyle home sustained extensive damage overnight during a large fire overnight.

Just after midnight, Denton County ESD No. 1 fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1900 block of E. Hickory Hill Road, according to an ESD spokesperson. When they arrived, they found a deck on fire that had extended to a two-story wooden home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 1:17 a.m., and it was out at 4:20 a.m., according to the ESD. All residents and animals were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported. The house is a total loss, and the Red Cross is supporting the residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire departments from Denton, Flower Mound, Justin, Lake Cities, Double Oak and Ponder assisted the ESD with the response.