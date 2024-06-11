Another park in Flower Mound closes due to flooding

A second park in Flower Mound has closed due to flooding from Grapevine Lake.

Twin Coves Park located at 5001 Wichita Trail on the north shore of Grapevine Lake in west Flower Mound, has been partially or fully closed since early May due to high water levels. It’s been fully closed since May 28 until further notice.

It was announced over the weekend that Murrell Park, located at 880 Simmons Road and managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is also closed now until further notice due to flooding.