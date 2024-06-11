Woman pinned by lawnmower underwater in Flower Mound

A woman was critically injured in a lawn mowing accident in Flower Mound on Monday, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.

About 10:15 a.m. Monday, Flower Mound police and fire personnel responded to a report of a lawnmower rollover into a pond, near the intersection of Flower Mound Road and Clearpoint Drive. Upon arrival, responding officers found a lawnmower upside down in the pond with a woman pinned and submerged underneath. The mower had to be pulled off the victim, and once she was brought to shore, Flower Mound Fire Department personnel administered CPR.

“The victim regained a pulse when crews got her to the hospital, and last we heard, she was alive,” the FMPD spokesman said Tuesday.