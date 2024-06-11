Tuesday, June 11, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Woman pinned by lawnmower underwater in Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
16

A woman was critically injured in a lawn mowing accident in Flower Mound on Monday, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.

About 10:15 a.m. Monday, Flower Mound police and fire personnel responded to a report of a lawnmower rollover into a pond, near the intersection of Flower Mound Road and Clearpoint Drive. Upon arrival, responding officers found a lawnmower upside down in the pond with a woman pinned and submerged underneath. The mower had to be pulled off the victim, and once she was brought to shore, Flower Mound Fire Department personnel administered CPR.

“The victim regained a pulse when crews got her to the hospital, and last we heard, she was alive,” the FMPD spokesman said Tuesday.

Previous article
Another park in Flower Mound closes due to flooding
Next article
Flower Mound police investigating antisemitic messages
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.