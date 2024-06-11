Flower Mound police investigating antisemitic messages

The Flower Mound Police Department is investigating the distribution of hateful antisemitic messages around local neighborhoods.

On Saturday afternoon, FMPD received several calls from residents who found plastic bags containing flyers with antisemitic messages, according to a FMPD spokesman. Witnesses described two unknown white males were throwing hundreds of these bags from an older Nissan sedan. Police searched the area to locate the subjects but were unable to find them. The department is continuing to investigate and asking residents to contact police with any information about the incident.

“Hatred will not have a home in Flower Mound if we don’t allow it,” Flower Mound Mayor Cheryl Moore said in a Facebook post. “Please embrace your neighbors who have been on the receiving end of this or any form of hate speech.”