Wednesday, June 12, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Boutique fitness studio, treatment center open at The Shops at Highland Village

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
8
Photos courtesy of The Shops at Highland Village

Two new businesses recently opened their doors at The Shops at Highland Village.

“We are thrilled to welcome Body20 and OrangeTwist to The Shops, adding to our growing list of beauty, health and wellness offerings,” said Ravi Wadhwa, general manager at The Shops at Highland Village. “These additions make our center a one-stop shop for our visitors to indulge in self-care and prioritize their health.”

Body20 is a boutique fitness studio that utilizes an FDA-cleared electro-muscle stimulation suit that allows guests to burn calories, reduce cellulite, tone up and build lean muscle, The Shops said in a news release on Wednesday. Customers can collaborate with Body20’s personal trainers to create a customized 1-on-1 program that meets their needs. The fitness studio is located in a 2,000-square-foot space next to Brightside Boutique.

OrangeTwist is a treatment center with a highly curated menu that offers advanced non-invasive treatments for the body, face and skin, according to The Shops news release. From CoolSculpting to HydraFacial and Botox to Ultherapy, every OrangeTwist treatment aims to help customers become the best version of themselves. The treatment center is located in a 2,300-square-foot space between Grimaldi’s Pizzeria and James Avery Jewelry.

In addition to these new tenants, The Shops at Highland Village also announced Wednesday that it has begun renovating its Northern Courtyard.

“The renovation will transition the area into a beautifully landscaped lawn and event space where The Shops will host live music and events, kids can play outside, and visitors can sit and relax — allowing the center to better serve the South Denton community for years to come,” The Shops said in a statement.

Previous article
Flower Mound police investigating antisemitic messages
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

