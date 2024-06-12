Lewisville police arrest murder suspect

The Lewisville Police Department has made an arrest in Sunday’s murder.

Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a deceased person found in the parking lot of Oliver’s Automotive Service, 1244 S. Stemmons Freeway. Michael Berto, 27, of Denton, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lewisville PD.

Late Tuesday night, LPD arrested 39-year-old Aarion Keonta Morris of Mesquite for Berto’s murder, according to a LPD news release. Morris was taken into custody without incident in the 1800 block of Range Drive in Mesquite. He was booked into Lewisville City Jail with bond set at $2 million.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are still under investigation.

“I want to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Berto. This is a tragic event, and their loss is something we feel here at the Lewisville Police Department,” said Chief Brook Rollins. “I also want to recognize our officers, detectives, and support personnel who worked tirelessly from the beginning of this case to see it through to a successful arrest.”