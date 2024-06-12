Arrests made in Denton fatal shooting

Two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal incident last month.

On May 25, a man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a pickup in the 3200 block of West Windsor Drive when three men — Zachary Lowe, 34; Riley Clowers, 24; and River Williams, 25 — approached the pickup and forced the victim to the ground at gunpoint, according to a Denton Police Department news release. Williams, who was armed with a gun, then got into the pickup’s passenger seat.

The driver got back into the pickup and tried to drive away with Williams still in the vehicle, according to Denton PD. During a struggle for the gun, both Williams and the driver were shot. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police believe that both Lowe and Clowers should be charged with murder “because they both presented weapons during the commission of an aggravated assault, and Williams died during the commission of that assault,” Denton PD said in a statement. Clowers was arrested for murder on the same day of the incident; he remains in Denton County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. Lowe was arrested for murder Tuesday in Saginaw, and he was booked into the City of Denton Jail; his bond was not immediately available.