Denton resident wins $1 million from Texas Lottery

A Denton resident last week claimed a $1 million prize with a winning Texas Lottery ticket.

The Millionaire Maker scratch ticket game has 15 top prizes of $1 million, seven of which have been claimed, according to the Texas Lottery website. The most recent million-dollar ticket to be claimed was sold at Horizon Food Mart, 1205 East University Drive. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The first Millionaire Maker top prize to be claimed was sold last year at a Lewisville gas station.

