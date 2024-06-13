Community invited to FloMo Convos meetings

The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that this summer, it will host more sessions of FloMo Convos, a resident engagement initiative that first began in 2022.

“Over the course of three community meetings in June and July, we want to meet as many of you as possible and hear directly from you about our strategic plan and how we can best accomplish our goals,” the town said in a statement. “During these one-hour community meetings, you’ll get a chance to meet with staff, answer live survey questions, chat in small groups about our town and its future, vote about topics that matter most to you, and get to know your neighbors.”

The sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. June 19 at the Senior Center (2701 W. Windsor Drive), 6 p.m. June 25 at the Library (3030 Broadmoor Lane), and 7 p.m. July 10 at Argyle High School (6601 Canyon Falls Drive), according to a town news release.