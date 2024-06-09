Ford pickup stolen in Argyle

A Ford pickup truck was stolen Friday from a driveway in the Country Lakes subdivision, according to the Argyle Police Department.

The Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch pickup (similar to the one pictured) was stolen in the middle of the night without the use of the owner’s keys, and the vehicle’s tracking device was removed soon after the theft, according to an Argyle PD news release. Two Ford pickups have been stolen by similar means in Northlake recently.

Argyle police are investigating the theft, and they are encouraging Ford pickup owners to take the following precautionary steps: