Monday, June 10, 2024
Ford pickup stolen in Argyle

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Argyle Police Department

A Ford pickup truck was stolen Friday from a driveway in the Country Lakes subdivision, according to the Argyle Police Department.

The Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch pickup (similar to the one pictured) was stolen in the middle of the night without the use of the owner’s keys, and the vehicle’s tracking device was removed soon after the theft, according to an Argyle PD news release. Two Ford pickups have been stolen by similar means in Northlake recently.

Argyle police are investigating the theft, and they are encouraging Ford pickup owners to take the following precautionary steps:

  • Remove keys from the vehicle when it is unattended
  • When possible, park the vehicle in a closed garage
  • Don’t store keys close to the vehicle, even if it’s inside the house. It’s possible the suspects amplified the signal of the vehicle’s Smart Key to gain access. You can also buy a key fob signal blocking pouch or box
  • Consider hiding a small GPS tracking device in the vehicle
  • Mount cameras on the exterior of your home that capture your driveway and the road in front of your home
  • Call police to report suspicious behavior

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

