Saturday, June 8, 2024
Coffee shop holding grand opening in Parker Square

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Cerulean Blue Coffee House

Cerulean Blue, a new coffee house dedicated to creating a warm and welcoming space for the Flower Mound community, has opened in Parker Square.

Owned by Paul and Jackie Dietzler, also owners of Expo Home Improvement, Cerulean Blue promises to be more than just a coffee shop – it aims to be a hub for community connection, according to a news release from the business. Located in the old Edison Coffee space, Cerulean Blue’s ambiance is designed to provide an inviting and cozy environment. With comfortable seating, soft lighting, two fireplaces and a curated selection of art, the coffee house hopes to be a good place for both relaxation and productivity.

“Cerulean Blue is more than just a place to grab your morning coffee or a bite to eat,” Paul Dietzler said. “It’s the place where people can come together, share ideas, and build lasting relationships. We’ve designed this space with the community in mind, and we can’t wait to see how it brings people together.”

Patrons can enjoy a wide variety of handcrafted coffees, espressos, teas, smoothies, and freshly baked pastries, quiche, homemade biscuits, sandwiches and salads.

“This is the ideal situation for our family to work together,” said Paul Dietzler. “We have a heart to serve others and Cerulean Blue gives each of us the opportunity to use our individual talents for the common goal of creating an experience for our guests that brings people together for great food, a calming ambiance, and the knowledge that everyone is welcome here.”

Cerulean Blue, located at 420 Parker Square Road in Flower Mound, had a ribbon-cutting this week and will have a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring cookie decorating for kids, complimentary samples and special giveaways.

