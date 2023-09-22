Friday, September 22, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Bartonville enlists Flower Mound assistant chief to shape police department

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
25
Flower Mound Police Assistant Chief Wendell Mitchell

The Town of Bartonville announced Friday that Flower Mound Police Assistant Chief Wendell Mitchell is overseeing the operations of the Bartonville Police Department in an interim capacity and assisting in the search for the next Bartonville police chief.

“We are finalizing our agreement with Flower Mound and anticipate Assistant Chief Mitchell will begin next week,” said Bartonville Town Administrator Thad Chambers.

Mitchell has 29 years of experience in law enforcement and 12 years as assistant chief with the Flower Mound Police Department. He holds a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management. Mitchell is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Senior Management Institute for Police at Boston University.

Former Bartonville Police Chief Bobby Dowell resigned last week, a decade after joining the Bartonville Police Department.

“We appreciate the Town of Flower Mound for their assistance and are happy to have Chief Mitchell working with us during this process,” said Mayor Jaclyn Carrington. “His experience and leadership will guide the Bartonville Police Department as we select the next chief to serve our Town.”

Previous articleFoodie Friday: Burgers steal the show at Bohemian Bull
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.