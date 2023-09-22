Bartonville enlists Flower Mound assistant chief to shape police department

The Town of Bartonville announced Friday that Flower Mound Police Assistant Chief Wendell Mitchell is overseeing the operations of the Bartonville Police Department in an interim capacity and assisting in the search for the next Bartonville police chief.

“We are finalizing our agreement with Flower Mound and anticipate Assistant Chief Mitchell will begin next week,” said Bartonville Town Administrator Thad Chambers.

Mitchell has 29 years of experience in law enforcement and 12 years as assistant chief with the Flower Mound Police Department. He holds a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management. Mitchell is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Senior Management Institute for Police at Boston University.

Former Bartonville Police Chief Bobby Dowell resigned last week, a decade after joining the Bartonville Police Department.

“We appreciate the Town of Flower Mound for their assistance and are happy to have Chief Mitchell working with us during this process,” said Mayor Jaclyn Carrington. “His experience and leadership will guide the Bartonville Police Department as we select the next chief to serve our Town.”