Friday, September 22, 2023
High School Football Scoreboard

By John English
Marcus 34, Hebron 33

The Marauders raged against the dying of light on Friday night, rallying from a 20 point halftime deficit to defeat Hebron in overtime and pick up their first win of the season.

The Hawks jumped out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead, before Brock Golwas broke an 85-yard run to make it 13-7 Hebron.

The Hawks scored twice more before the break, and led 27-7 at halftime.

With 8:13 to play in the third quarter, Owen Gall narrowed the Hebron lead with a 20-yard field goal to make it 27-10 Hawks.

 

The defense came up big for Marcus early in the fourth quarter, when David Hernandez recovered a fumble in the end zone for the Marauders to bring Marcus to within 10 points.

Dane Parlin then connected with Rhett Garza on a 30-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-24 Hebron, and with 1:40 remaining in regulation, Gall drilled a 39-yard field goal to knot the game at 27 each.

Hebron had a chance to win with a 47-yard field goal attempt with six seconds to play in the fourth, but a miss sent the game to overtime.

The Marauders got the ball first and scored when Parlin hit Karic Grennan on an 8-yard touchdown pass to make it 34-27 Marcus.

Hebron scored as well, but the Marauders special teams blocked the PAT to give Marcus a victory in its district opener.

The Marauders (1-3,1-0) will play at Flower Mound at 7 p.m. next Friday in the Battle of the Mound.

Argyle 56, Frisco Memorial 26

Argyle opened up district competition on Friday night with an impressive 30-point victory over Frisco Memorial to pull its season record even.

The Eagles jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the opening drive when John Gailey scored on a 38-yard keeper.

With just under eight minutes to play in the first quarter, Gailey made it 14-0 on a 3-yard run, and then connected with Maguire Gasperson on a 46-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 21-0 lead after one.

In the second quarter, Preston Slaton scored on an 18-yard run to make it 28-0 before Memorial finally got on the board.

Argyle came right back and scored on a 5-yard run from Chase Bagley and led 35-6 at the half.

The Eagles made it 42-6 early in the third quarter when Gailey hit Will Krzysiak on a 9-yard touchdown pass, and with nine seconds remaining in the third quarter, Bagley scored on a 1-yard run to make it 49-6 Argyle.

Memorial rallied a bit in the fourth, and Bagley scored on a 24-yard run to bring his total to 145 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Argyle (2-2, 1-0) will be in its bye week next Friday and will play at Lake Dallas at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Lewisville 24, Flower Mound 7

Lewisville improved to 3-1 on Friday night with a big victory over Flower Mound.

Ethan Terrell connected with JJ Gonzales on a 60-yard touchdown pass to get things going for the Fighting Farmers, who took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.

Lewisville kicker Eric Arias booted a 22-yard field goal to make it 10-0, and Terrell hit Jaydan Hardy on a 37-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-0 Farmers.

Flower Mound answered with an 11-yard run from Jake Watson to make it 17-7 Lewisville with 5:12 to go in the first half, but the Farmers came right back and scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Terrell to Viron Ellison to make it 24-7 in Lewisville’s favor headed into the second half.

With 4:00 to play in the third quarter, Terrell threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Hardy to give Lewisville a 31-7 lead, and the Farmers scored again on a 25-yard field goal from Arias to make it 34-7, which is how the game ended.

Terrell was 18-21 passing, with 249 yards and four touchdowns in the game.

Flower Mound (2-2, 0-1) will host Marcus at 7 p.m. next Friday in the Battle of the Mound.

The Farmers (3-1, 1-0) will play at 7 p.m. next Friday at Coppell.

Liberty Christian 56, Bishop Lynch 7

Liberty Christian had little trouble with Bishop Lynch on Friday night, continuing to dominate opponents this season.

The Warriors scored first on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Cole Welliver to Quinton Brown.

Welliver and Brown hooked up a second time on a 3-yard pass, and Liberty led 14-0 heading into the second quarter.

With 8:37 to play in the second, Welliver hit Jaylin Hawkins on a 5-yard pass to give the Warriors a 21-0 lead, and following an interception, Welliver connected with Brady Janusek on a 70-yard bomb to make it 28-0 Liberty Christian.

The Friars got on the board late in the second quarter, and Liberty led 28-7 at the half.

Early in the third, Hawkins came up big on special teams, returning a punt 62-yards for a touchdown, and Chase Garnett scored on a 3-yard run to make it 42-7 Liberty.

Welliver threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Hawkins to make it 49-6 Liberty Christian at the end of three, and Blake Brisker scored on a 2-yard run to give the Warriors a 56-7 lead early in the fourth.

Hawkins had two touchdown receptions and a special teams score for the Warriors.

Liberty Christian (4-0, 0-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Frisco Legacy Christian in its final non-district game.

Guyer 55, Little Elm 13

A big second and third quarter lifted Guyer on Friday night, as the Wildcats trounced Little Elm.

Guyer scored first on a 19-yard run from Sterling Schneider, and following a Lobos touchdown, the game was tied 7-7 heading into the second quarter.

Eli Bowen then scored on a 34-yard punt return, Logan McLaughlin hit Josiah Martin on a 37-yard touchdown pass and then followed that up with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Shockley to rattle off 21 unanswered points and give the Wildcats a 28-7 halftime lead.

Guyer extended its lead early in the third quarter when Schneider broke a 47-yard run to make it 35-7 Wildcats, and scored again 3 minutes later on a 5-yard run to give Guyer a 41-7 lead.

Ahmed Yussuf scored on a 5-yard run with 1:31 remaining in the third quarter, and Isaac Harney hit Trayvon Romar on a 77-yard touchdown pass to make it 55-7 early in the fourth.

Schneider rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns in the game for the Wildcats.

Guyer (3-2, 1-1) will play at McKinney Boyd at 7 p.m. next Friday.

 

