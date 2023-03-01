Highland Village agrees to 50-year lease for parks

The Highland Village City Council on Tuesday night approved a resolution for a lease agreement for hundreds of acres of parkland.

In late 2021, the lease for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lands known as Copperas Branch Park and Pilot Knoll Park ended. If a new lease was not agreed to, the city would lose about 279 acres of parkland and amenities, including those two parks and Lakeside Community Park, Wichita Forest Park and parts of Doubletree Ranch Park, according to the city.

The Corps of Engineers provided a new lease agreement adding up to 50 years at no significant additional cost to the city.