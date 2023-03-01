Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Woman shot in leg, 4-year-old grazed by bullet in Lewisville

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The Lewisville Police Department is seeking a man accused of shooting his girlfriend and her son Tuesday night.

Police responded to the [email protected] apartment complex, 1902 South Hwy 121, about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and found a 27-year-old woman who had been shot twice in the leg and a 4-year-old boy whose stomach had been grazed by a bullet. They were taken to the hospital, treated and released, according to a Lewisville PD news release.

The woman told police that her boyfriend shot her and ran away from the scene. Lewisville police officers and DPS troopers searched for the man but were not able to find him near the scene Tuesday.

Police know who the suspect is, but they are choosing to not release his name as there is believed to be no immediate threat to the community due to it being an isolated incident.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

