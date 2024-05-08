Harvest Happenings — May 2024

Last month, Magnolia Realty Argyle invited their clients, friends, and partners to a private showing of the new movie, “Unsung Hero.” This film is based on a true story about a ‘mum’s faith stands against all odds and inspires her husband and children to hold onto theirs.’ I don’t think there was a dry eye in the theater. Big thanks to Kim Reding for the invitation.

The movie is a perfect segue as we head into May, a month where we celebrate mothers, our unsung heroes.

Mothers play a special role in our lives. They wear many hats—counselor, comforter, teacher, cook, chauffeur, cheerleader, and friend (to name a few). It’s a mother’s love that helps us when we are sad, depressed, afraid, or lonely. Mother doesn’t just refer to our biological mother – it’s grandmothers, stepmothers, mothers-in-law, aunts, partners, sisters, friends, mentors, and women who love with a mother’s heart. We celebrate these extraordinary women who play a vital role in our lives.

Harvest is filled with women who love with a mother’s heart. We see it every Wednesday at our Harvest Littles gathering. These mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, and mothers-in-law engage in activities to help their children learn and grow. They encourage them to try new things. We love watching them bond and create memories. We also see those moms who are at every volleyball game, cheer practice, football/softball/baseball game, and dance recital. We see mentors who help teens prepare for college or their first job. We see women who invest in our youth. We see mothers who move to Harvest to help with their grandchildren. Our community is filled with amazing mothers who are raising up the next generation of mothers and fathers.

I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge that Mother’s Day can also be a difficult time for some. Mother’s Day holds an entirely different meaning for anyone whose mom is no longer here or for any mother who has lost a child. I speak from personal experience. My mom, Diana, was tragically taken from this world way too soon. She was only 43. While it was one of the hardest times of my life, my mom had somehow prepared me. From as early as I can remember, my mom would tell me that life is short and that each day was a gift from God. Even through my crazy teenage years, she pursued me and loved me when I was unlovable. She would never let an argument or fight end without saying she loved me. My mom taught me how to be a strong woman of God and most importantly how to love others even when the tough gets going. This year marks 25 years without my mom. I can’t believe it has been that long. I can still hear her laugh and see her smile. In fact, when I look in the mirror I see her (which is scary haha and comforting). She was an amazing person. While I have not had the privilege to experience motherhood, I do love with a mother’s heart. I am grateful for close friends who let me be part of their children’s lives. It is an honor that I cherish deeply.

So, how do I survive this weekend?

Stay off social media. Social media will be filled with pictures and posts about mothers. It can be hard to see what you don’t have. It is good for my soul to not scroll social that weekend.

Skip church. Trust me on this. The sermon is all about moms and the lobby is filled with moms and their children and photo opportunities. You just feel like the odd one out. I typically stay home and watch an older sermon online.

Look to your community. I spend time with friends who love me. I share memories of my mom over a meal at someone’s home. I also call family. My sister and I will reminisce and share silly stories about our mom.

Also remember, it’s ok to not be ok. It’s ok to cry. It’s ok to have feelings. Be kind to yourself and know that you don’t have to be strong and happy all of the time. When you find yourself in a place of sadness, focus on self-care and reach out to friends or family. You are never alone and you are stronger than you know!

As a way to honor the unsung heroes in our lives, I asked the Harvest HOA staff what their mom means to them.

“My mom is the strongest person I have ever met. She is kind, strong-willed, a fighter, a survivor and puts others first. She means everything to me and she makes me want to be a better person.” – Karsyn Beauchamp, Assistant Lifestyle Manager

“My mom is the kindest individual. She is caring goes over and beyond for everyone in her life. She could be going through the worst thing ever, but will have smile on her face ready and willing to help others. She is my safe space and my rock. She inspires me to chase my dreams and supports me in whatever I do. She is the reason I am who I am. My mom had to play both roles of mom and dad and she did an amazing job. I never felt like I was missing out on a parent.” – Lexie Rosales, Office Administrator/Lifestyle Coordinator

“My mom was my best friend. We talked every day. She always encouraged me to be happy in whatever I was doing. She helped me become a mom I am to my children. I love and miss her every day.” – Carmen Loftin, Porter

“My mom has always been there for me with unwavering support regardless of what I do. She has unconditional love for me. She is my unsung hero.” – Tim Mills, General Manager

“My mom made a lot of sacrifices to provide a great life for me. I am also grateful for how she loves my daughter and is always there when we need her.” – Jerry Lui, Assistant General Manager

I hope you take time to reflect on the unsung hero in your life.