Lewisville student is first in LISD history to be awarded prestigious Stamps Scholarship

Lewisville High School senior Jesus Barrios recently became the first Lewisville ISD student in district history to be awarded the prestigious Stamps Scholarship, according to a news release from LISD.

The Stamps Scholarship has been awarded to just 3,000 students globally since its founding in 2006 and provides students with up to $360,000 to attend one of 36 partner schools in the US and UK, including Dartmouth, William & Mary, the United States Naval Academy and Barry University.

Barrios was awarded nearly $250,000 which will cover the cost of attendance at Barry University, where he will pursue his Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies, according to the district.

“To me this opportunity is far more than financial support,” Barrios said. “It represents the sacrifices my parents made to bring me to this country were worth it. It represents that hard work and perseverance are valued. It represents my dream to make a positive impact on my community. It represents an opportunity that I once thought was beyond my reach, and for that I am truly grateful.”

During his time at LHS, Barrios has been an active member of the community. He is part of several organizations, including the ESL College Club, Student Council, Spanish Club and LHS’ INCubatoredu business development program. He is also a team captain on the LHS soccer team, and often participates in community service events, according to LISD.

Barrios and his family immigrated to the United States from Venezuela when he was a child, and that experience has shaped his views on leadership, education and entrepreneurship.