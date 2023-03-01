Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Senior prom sets sail on April 14

Lori Williams (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Do you remember your senior prom? For many of us, that was a long time ago. Good news…if you are a senior, NOT a high school senior, but a well-seasoned older adult senior, you’re invited to the event of the season…The Senior Prom of 2023 At Sea! 

Several years ago a group of health care professionals decided to start a prom for seniors that combined education on fall prevention by the Seniors Standing Tall Coalition and also benefited the Cross Timbers YMCA. It was a HUGE success until the pandemic in 2020 shut everything down.

After two years of no prom, a local group of senior care professionals known as, The Quirky Crew joined forces with other health care professionals and decided it was time to bring the senior prom back to life! With help from those who ran it in the past, plus time and financial donations from local businesses, the Senior Prom is BACK!

If you are a senior you remember the much loved, iconic TV show, “The Love Boat.” That’s the theme of this year’s prom. Here is your cruise itinerary – be sure to get your tickets before they sell out!

  • WHEN: Friday, April 14th
  • TIME: 6– 9 p.m.
  • WHERE: YMCA, 2021 Cross Timbers Rd., Flower Mound
  • TICKETS: $10 (includes Dinner, Dancing, Pictures & Entertainment
  • ATTIRE: Cruise Wear (Formal or Casual)

To purchase tickets OR to learn how to be a sponsor or make a donation towards the event, please call Karyl Thomas at 520-603-5565 or Lily Castro at 616-516-4677.

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC a FREE service guiding seniors and their families through the maze of senior housing. She is also the host of the podcast, Aging in Style, which can be found on her website www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

