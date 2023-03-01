Wednesday, March 1, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Council approves ‘Our Village, Our Vision’ Comp Plan

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
5
Photo courtesy of the city of Highland Village

The Highland Village City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to approve the final read of the town’s update Comprehensive Plan.

Over a year ago, the City contracted with McAdams and began the “Our Village, Our Vision” process to update the plans. Many meetings have been held with the public, property owners, focus groups, Park Board, Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council. The plan includes updates to the Comprehensive Plan; Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan; Trail System Master Plan Update; Opportunity Areas; and the FM 407 Trail Corridor and Amenity Plan.

The current Comp Plan was adopted in 1995 and last amended in 1997, according to a city news release. The Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan was adopted in 2008 and the Comprehensive Trail System Master Plan in 2011. Many factors have changed since that time necessitating updates; it is critical to have updated park and trail plans in order to seek grant funding for future capital projects.

A large component of the plan update is the FM 407 Corridor and Amenity Plan. The intent is to expand the trail system to include the FM 407 corridor with multi-modal uses (pedestrian, bicycles, golf carts) and connectivity between residential and commercial areas, according to the city news release. The idea behind the plan is to create more visibility and activation of existing commercial centers (create a sense of place), which would attract people to various retail areas. Enhanced streetscapes and public spaces with experiential elements would be included.

Previous articleEli Young Band to headline Flower Mound’s Independence Fest
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.