Eli Young Band to headline Flower Mound’s Independence Fest

The town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday that the Eli Young Band will headline its annual Independence Fest event this summer.

The multi-platinum hitmakers (“Crazy Girl” and “Love Ain’t”) got their start in Denton County, and they’re returning on July 4 to play Flower Mound’s biggest event of the year.

The day of free festivities will kick off with the Children’s Parade, kids’ activities, face painting, and a pic­nic cooked by the Summit Club of Flower Mound, according to the town news release. Then, the party continues at Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane, with live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, a car show, a kid’s zone and – of course – fireworks.

Click here for more information, including how to become a sponsor or vendor.