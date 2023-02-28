Tuesday, February 28, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Police arrest Flower Mound mosque burglary suspect

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Muhammad Shoaib Khan, photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

The man accused of stealing donations meant for earthquake victims from a Flower Mound mosque has been arrested, the Flower Mound Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

A man, wearing a mask and hoodie, entered the Masjid-Al-Noor Islamic School/Mosque, 3430 Peters Colony Road, about 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, according to a Flower Mound police spokesman. While inside, the suspect forced open six metal boxes containing the donations (meant for victims in Turkey and Syria) and stole an unknown amount of money. Police investigated the case, including photos and surveillance videos, and identified Muhammad Shoaib Khan, a 36-year-old man from Virginia, as the suspect in the burglary. A warrant for his arrest was issued for burglary of a building.

On Saturday afternoon, Khan was arrested by a Richardson police officer. Richardson Police Department’s license plate reader system alerted on Khan’s vehicle, and the officer pulled him over, saw the arrest warrant and took him into custody, according to FMPD’s news release. Khan is being charged with three counts of felony burglary of a building.

Previous articleMarcus senior raises $80k for children with facial abnormalities
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.