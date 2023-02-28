Police arrest Flower Mound mosque burglary suspect

The man accused of stealing donations meant for earthquake victims from a Flower Mound mosque has been arrested, the Flower Mound Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

A man, wearing a mask and hoodie, entered the Masjid-Al-Noor Islamic School/Mosque, 3430 Peters Colony Road, about 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, according to a Flower Mound police spokesman. While inside, the suspect forced open six metal boxes containing the donations (meant for victims in Turkey and Syria) and stole an unknown amount of money. Police investigated the case, including photos and surveillance videos, and identified Muhammad Shoaib Khan, a 36-year-old man from Virginia, as the suspect in the burglary. A warrant for his arrest was issued for burglary of a building.

On Saturday afternoon, Khan was arrested by a Richardson police officer. Richardson Police Department’s license plate reader system alerted on Khan’s vehicle, and the officer pulled him over, saw the arrest warrant and took him into custody, according to FMPD’s news release. Khan is being charged with three counts of felony burglary of a building.