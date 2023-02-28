Marcus senior raises $80k for children with facial abnormalities

Logan Bryan, a Marcus High School senior, recently raised and donated $80,000 for children with facial abnormalities.

When Bryan was a baby, a hemangioma formed on the tip of her nose. She received many laser treatments and surgeries over the course of 16 years to remove the tumor and reshape her nose, according to a news release from Logan’s Light, her new nonprofit organization.

“I created Logan’s Light after completing my 16-year treatment process for my hemangioma,” Bryan said in a statement. “I was lucky to have such supportive friends and family, as well as an outstanding medical team who worked so hard to help me on this journey. Through Logan’s Light, we can create awareness and raise critical funds to help other children with facial abnormalities.”

Logan’s Light’s inaugural dinner and auction fundraising event was held late last month at the Denton Country Club, and it exceeded expectations by having more than 200 people participate and raising $80,000. Funds raised through a live auction, raffle and gift pull were donated to Children’s health to provide financial assistance to families whose children need treatment for facial abnormalities.

“We are so grateful to our community for the generosity that made Logan’s Light’s inaugural event such a success,” Said Wendy Bryan, Logan’s mother.

Click here for more information about Logan’s Light.